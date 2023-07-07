June was pockmarked by events which suggest to me that ethics as a guiding force is in full decline. Locally, we had the pathetic saga of two administrators of Gov. Dan McKee engaging in unchecked behavior, which besides being boorish, violated ethics rules as one of them, at least, sought gifts while “negotiating” a potential contract. Not to be outdone, the governor himself may have tripped over the same gift-giving rules with the same contract-seekers, but what was really the eye-opener was his meeting at the Capital Grille with them and their lobbyist. This company already has a state contract and was looking for another one for $55 million. Two campaign contributions totaling $1,000 passed hands at the event. Whatever happened to avoiding the appearance of impropriety? Meeting with contract seekers and taking a campaign contribution at the meeting should be verboten.

On the national level. President Joe Biden laid out the red carpet for Prime Minister Modi, of India. Modi was denied a visa in 2002 because of his human rights violations. Certainly, the relationship with India is important, particularly as a hedge to the growing influence of China in the region, but President Biden did not have to lionize this leader as a sterling democratic leader.

Camera1223
Camera1223

By the way, Arlene, don't forget to mention that Gov. and all the cronies in our Legislature ( back on December 15th ) turned 280,000 people in to felons at the swipe of a pen. And he did that all for votes. That's right Arlene, by signing a 10 round magazine capacity in to law with no grandfather clause turned 280,000 in to felons. So now, the state is tied up in a huge class action lawsuit. Arelene, you shock me. You know very well that you cannot just turn law abiding citizens in to felons at the swipe of a pen just because you are looking for votes, YOU JUST CAN'T GO DO THAT. Yet, you mention nothing.

Cincinnatus
Cincinnatus

Very well reasoned and fair article from Arlene. The increasing lack of ethics, not only in government, but in society as a whole is disconcerting to me and hopefully to all of us. We see some states that are decriminalizing theft and what does this signal to young folks? Does it tell them that criminal activity is now legitimized? And, if we tell them that, what does that mean for their moral/legal compass? Arlene, please pen more articles that addresses this situation, for if the Supreme Court has no "the buck stops here" system, what does that mean for the rest of us?

