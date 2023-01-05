What? I was staring at a “sale” price for bathroom tissue where the packaging advertised that the six rolls were the equivalent of 12 rolls. In reality, they were a shrunken version of even the original six rolls sold five months ago. Two feet away was another “sale” telling buyers that the six paper towels were the equivalent size of eight. A walk down the cereal aisle had other “sales” where the companies bragged about “holding the price” even though there were two less ounces of the General Mills cereal. Shrinkflation was in full evidence in virtually every aisle from ice cream to beverages. At least, however, consumers could read the mandatory unit price required by federal law for some orientation to reality, a protection non-existent when it comes to spending by politicians.

The shopping trip got me thinking about politicians who either exaggerate or minimize the impact of their actions. Some presidents didn’t get away with their respective blunders. Notwithstanding that “I am not a crook” (Nixon), “I did not have sex with that woman” (Clinton), there was no effort to sell arms to Iran and use the money to finance an armed anti-communist group in Nicaragua (Reagan), relatively few leaders have been held accountable for their acts of omission or commission and they got away with their lies.

