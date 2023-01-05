What? I was staring at a “sale” price for bathroom tissue where the packaging advertised that the six rolls were the equivalent of 12 rolls. In reality, they were a shrunken version of even the original six rolls sold five months ago. Two feet away was another “sale” telling buyers that the six paper towels were the equivalent size of eight. A walk down the cereal aisle had other “sales” where the companies bragged about “holding the price” even though there were two less ounces of the General Mills cereal. Shrinkflation was in full evidence in virtually every aisle from ice cream to beverages. At least, however, consumers could read the mandatory unit price required by federal law for some orientation to reality, a protection non-existent when it comes to spending by politicians.
The shopping trip got me thinking about politicians who either exaggerate or minimize the impact of their actions. Some presidents didn’t get away with their respective blunders. Notwithstanding that “I am not a crook” (Nixon), “I did not have sex with that woman” (Clinton), there was no effort to sell arms to Iran and use the money to finance an armed anti-communist group in Nicaragua (Reagan), relatively few leaders have been held accountable for their acts of omission or commission and they got away with their lies.
Claiming weapons of mass destruction precipitated the war in Iraq. History will probably record that invasion as ill-conceived and a major contribution to anti-American sentiment in the Middle East but by and large, President George Bush got a walk. The telegenic John Kennedy also got a pass since he changed the conversation from his ill-conceived support of the invasion of the Bay of Pigs to the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Rhode Island politicians have had their share of “boo-boos” but have, nonetheless, managed to skate. Despite having been convicted of racketeering, former Mayor Vincent Cianci continues to be glorified by some constituents. The Providence school system is in shambles yet nobody from mayors to governors has made any difficult decisions to stem the educational abuse visited upon its students. Curt Schilling threw a curve-ball to a R.I. governor and General Assembly all of whom struck out and incurred a massive debt to pay off the “moral obligation” bonds sold to investors. Citizens wondered if these leaders really had been played by the political novice, Schilling, or whether there was a “walk” that got them to first base. The bottom line was that taxpayers got porked. Yet, the architects in the General Assembly who approved the deal have gotten reelected over and over well after the dugout was emptied.
With all the above in mind and with the new year here, I wondered whether it is too much to ask R.I. politicians to tell us the truth. The state has a $610 million year surplus and nobody seems to have any vision for its use other than cramming more money into their pet projects. Mike Chippendale (R), House Minority leader, seems to be the only legislator calling for responsible action. Voters can acquiesce to another spending spree or demand accountability. Time will tell if the public accepts the political version of six paper rolls as eight as the surplus is blown and the taxpayer loses again.
Violet is an attorney and former state attorney general.
The more things change, the more they stay the same.
