We hear constantly about how polarized and divided we are as a nation and as a people. And politically, that is true. Election margins are often razor-thin. But most people do not define themselves or create their identity around politics or partisanship (even though social media and cable news outlets often make it seem like we do). Are there pockets of people for whom politics is the only lens through which they see the world? Sure. But they are a small minority.

I went Christmas caroling last weekend with a group of adults and children. It was organized by a local family we’ve gotten to know better since our youngest sons became teammates and friends a few years ago. I couldn’t for the life of me tell you how 90 percent of the people singing “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” at the home of a 97-year-old neighbor voted or what their position is on student loan forgiveness, medicare-for-all or gun control.

