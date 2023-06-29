“Keying” someone’s car.

For most of us it’s an angry fantasy.

John Ward
John Ward

"It appears that longtime Cranston state Sen. Joshua Miller lost the battle of conscience" I don't think so. I doubt, based on his treatment of others who take positions that he opposes (2nd amendment supporters, etc.) he has no conscience, no filter, no emotional governor to control his childish, irresponsible reaction to things he doesn't like. He seems to truly believe that only he is right and others need mistreatment. He should not be an elected representative in RI.

Cincinnatus
Cincinnatus

Unfortunately, Senator Miller has a history of angry outbursts, once infamously telling a constituent to "go fu.. yourself." Mr. Yorke may try to offer Mr. Miller excuses for his behaviour (long legislative session, "common sense gun laws, blah blah blah) but call this incident for what it is: a cowardly act of vandalism. This from a man elected to represent the very constituent who's property he damaged and who's right to free speech was challenged by Mr. Miller. It seems clear to me that Miller vandalized the vehicle because he does not like the political message affixed to it. And, let's not forget that he lied about his craven act, something that would most likely rise to the level of obstructing an officer- a separate crime. I'm hoping that Miller pays the price for his cowardice.

