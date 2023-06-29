“Keying” someone’s car.
For most of us it’s an angry fantasy.
For me, it’s the jerk who parks over two spaces, protecting his or her usually high-end vehicle.
Two things stop me.
First, the sound itself. Worse than fingernails on a chalkboard, I have to take a minute even as I write to rid myself of the thought and the chill through my body.
Second, and admittedly more importantly, the act runs against my true value system and hello, it’s a crime.
It appears that longtime Cranston state Sen. Joshua Miller lost the battle of conscience last Thursday afternoon when he allegedly took his door unlocking tool to the side of an SUV he pulled up next to at the Garden City Plaza.
An examination of the body cam footage released by the Cranston PD shows the attacked vehicle has three stickers on its back window.
“Biden Sucks.” “My dog is smarter than the president.” And an NRA symbol.
Two teenagers reportedly had custody of Mom’s rolling political statement and saw Miller walk away, and they identified him through his own promotional sticker on his truck, and called 911.
But the senator did not cite the messaging as a motive. Instead, concocted a story over the few hours between when he was first pulled over by the police and when after reviewing the security cameras they later came to arrest him at his home.
Something like, “They’re gun nuts and were yelling at me and I felt intimidated and they practically dared me to do it, so out of fear I did it. And check with the police chief because he’s aware that I’ve been followed in the past because of my leadership on gun control and is looking out for me.”
For the record, Col. Michael Winquist dismissed any knowledge of Miller’s stress. The very patient officers both in the field and at his residence struggled to understand his rambling account which felt similar to a parent having to listen the seven-year-old spewing a complicated alibi for pulling his sister’s hair.
He was allowed to go on his own to the police station and pay a small bail and was released on his own recognizance for what is a misdemeanor charge of malicious vandalism.
As of Tuesday morning’s deadline for this column, he’s gone silent.
As offered on air Friday afternoon, here’s my simple crisis management advice:
Fall on the sword and tell the truth.
You saw the stickers, they ticked you off and you keyed the SUV.
It was a long general assembly session, and your political leadership on sensible gun legislation and other issues has taken a toll. You think that Joe Biden, while not perfect, represents the country far better than his predecessor.
However, you perfectly understand our fundamental right to free speech, and that while the messages on the truck are infuriating to you, they are protected and so is the property they’re stuck on.
You had a bad day, and you apologize sincerely to the vehicle owner and the kids driving it, the constituents, the Democratic Party leadership, the Cranston Police and the Court. Throw one in to your family as well.
No long speeches about your storied career and what kind of asset you have been to the district and the state.
Just, I screwed up and I’d like to keep my elected job.
Notwithstanding what the judge might do with a fine and a few hours of public service, execute the plan and you’ll be forgiven with a slowdown of the resignation demands, at least until Election Day.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC
"It appears that longtime Cranston state Sen. Joshua Miller lost the battle of conscience" I don't think so. I doubt, based on his treatment of others who take positions that he opposes (2nd amendment supporters, etc.) he has no conscience, no filter, no emotional governor to control his childish, irresponsible reaction to things he doesn't like. He seems to truly believe that only he is right and others need mistreatment. He should not be an elected representative in RI.
Unfortunately, Senator Miller has a history of angry outbursts, once infamously telling a constituent to "go fu.. yourself." Mr. Yorke may try to offer Mr. Miller excuses for his behaviour (long legislative session, "common sense gun laws, blah blah blah) but call this incident for what it is: a cowardly act of vandalism. This from a man elected to represent the very constituent who's property he damaged and who's right to free speech was challenged by Mr. Miller. It seems clear to me that Miller vandalized the vehicle because he does not like the political message affixed to it. And, let's not forget that he lied about his craven act, something that would most likely rise to the level of obstructing an officer- a separate crime. I'm hoping that Miller pays the price for his cowardice.
