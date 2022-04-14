Politics versus governance.
They are separate but most certainly related concepts. And here in Rhode Island, sometimes the distinction is very blurred.
Take the car tax.
We are currently in year four of a five-year phaseout first approved by the legislature back in 2017.
This week at a Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce breakfast, Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, citing inflation and gas prices, sprung his plan to kill the tax a year ahead of schedule.
The state is awash with one-time federal COVID money, and the plan to accelerate would cost a “mere” $65 million on top of the original $167 million for the total elimination.
Do the math in your own town and for your own car, and it could mean hundreds remain in your checkbook.
You have to admit it sounds better than the small savings we would get from a vacation from our 35-cent gas tax, probably about ten bucks per week.
The timing is right for an election year. In fact, it was an election battle that spawned the car tax phaseout idea in the first place.
The Speaker of the House Nicholas Matiello was in a 2016 District 15 dog fight with Republican Steve Frias. The campaign needed a boost, and the brainstorm by his team resulted in the elimination of the car tax.
No study, no analysis, no actuaries, no nothing. They came up with the idea in one evening, and the speaker proposed it at a campaign rally event the next day.
Matiello won the race by 85 votes.
Great politics in the fall, seat of the pants governance to make good on the promise the following spring.
Overall, our Rhode Island tax system is a mess. Car and property tax rates are a crapshoot in each town. A complete overhaul, like that which was well done in Massachusetts decades ago, is so overdue.
But lately here in the great Ocean State, just run a viable candidate right at leadership, and minus all the bothersome good government planning, big things can happen.
We have a new license plate. Sort of.
Because the public spoke, kind of.
Last week the state DMV Director Budd Craddock proudly claimed he saved the taxpayers significant cost with a low budget competition for a new design. His team chose five entries from nearly a thousand submissions and then turned to the public. The process was a cross between votes for American Idol singers and Rhode Island Monthly Best of Businesses.
Cast as much as you wanted, as long as you’re not a bot.
And with over 300,000 tallied, a clear winner was chosen. Close to the same color scheme as the present version, but five subtle ocean waves across the bottom.
All due respect to the designer, Willem Van Lancker from South Kingstown, hardly a new day on the Ocean State roads.
Could we and should we have done better? Probably. Artistic details aside, a simple but dramatic change like darker blue background and lighter letters may have popped more.
At least we will have a geography lesson. Mr. Van Lancker explained at the press conference that the five waves stand for the five Rhode Island counties.
Ask 10 people anywhere in this state from the mall to the beach and beyond, and you won’t find two who can name all five.
Let me help you.
Providence, Kent, Washington, Bristol and Newport.
Now go test your friends and family and enjoy their empty expressions, a few perhaps saving the moment with, “I got one … South County”.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC
