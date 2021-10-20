The Union has never been perfect for many people. It was full of flaws and loopholes that allowed the rich and thus powerful to stay rich and powerful. It supported the capitalist idea that a permanent underclass of people had to be maintained at all costs. While the Union was founded on Christian principles, it really never lived up to those concepts.
But the written Constitution and Bill of Rights left open a door and a sliver of hope for Black and Brown people, women, the poor, the under-educated, the immigrant, to believe in the American Dream of justice and equality. There was this one element of system that kept the progress toward a more perfect Union moving forward. That element was the vote, the deeply rooted belief that on a regular schedule, citizens could express their wishes on leadership and the direction the country should be headed in. The vote was the centerpiece of the whole democratic idea.
But now it seems we as a people are standing by and watching as the center falls apart.
I believe this standing by and watching began during the 2000 election when the vote in Florida was so bungled. The Supreme Court, instead of making Florida do the vote again, decided on who the president was going to be. This, to me, exposed a great weakness in the foundation of the American democracy. Now it would be openly possible for foreign and domestic interest to interfere with the will of the people. The vote was open to be manipulated, questioned and disregarded. It opened the door for every division, seen and unseen, to be exploited.
As an African-American citizen, I have often said that the Civil Rights Movement was the greatest human rights effort in the history of the world. It never intended to overthrow the government, it in fact advocated for the support of the principles written down by the framers of the Constitution. The movement clearly said, “we believe in this magnificent concept, now live up to it.”
Now there are forces at play that would have the country, in their minds, return to a romantic time in America when everything was great. These forces want to suppress the vote for some people, eliminate the vote altogether for others and ignore the Constitution altogether by putting certain people in positions to overturn a free and fair election if they don’t like the result.
History will show that great nations rarely, if ever, fall because of outside forces. They fell or failed because citizens stood by and watched it implode. They stood by and did nothing while the very thing that many fought and died for was erased by lies and the false idea that it was possible to stop progress or turn back the hands of time.
I refuse to just stand by.
Ricardo Pitts-Wiley, one of three new Breeze columnists, is co-founder with his wife Bernadet of Pawtucket-based Mixed Magic Theatre, a company that has striven to bring diverse stories and images to the stage since 2000. A university theater instructor, he is an actor, playwright, composer, and director and 2017 Pell Award recipient.
(1) comment
America was great when government represented the will of the American people, and served them. Today it serves the political class and their globalist masters. It raids the public treasury to hand out regular stipends to those who increasingly depend on the largess of others. It enriches itself at the citizen's expense.
Being a great country isn't about race. Greatness is not needing to obsess with skin color or gender and feed at the victimology trough.
Greatness doesn't come from the stirring of resentments and a narrow focus on skin color, gender, sexual orientation, and our abundance of differences for every imaginable grevience. The pandemic of entitlement and dependency is not what makes our country great, it divides and destroys us from within.
The lawlessness of the 2020 election enabled the total revision of America’s electoral procedures to create a new mail-in voting system that gave America the electoral integrity and transparency of a banana republic.
One of the best ways for the ruling class to retain its power is to weaken our election rules and laws, and capitalize on our resentments and differences to achieve that goal.
Election integrity suppresses fraud, and it ensures the value of each and every legal vote.
If 600 votes come from a one bedroom apartment, such fraud should be suppressed, not dismissed because of racial grievance.
If deceased people and non- citizens are on the voter rolls, they should be removed and the lists maintained. Voter ID should be required. Doing so ensures that legitimate votes are not canceled out by fraudulent ones.
