The scene that played out last week at the North Kingstown School Committee meeting is certainly something to behold and one that could be repeated in the near future, similar to the “critical race theory” aggressive open mic protests that have popped up throughout the state and nation.
This version is over reading material. Check the card catalogue in your high school library and then hold your breath.
The leading cause of the ruckus is a book called “Gender Queer.” Formatted as a graphic novel, it is described on the back cover this way:
“In Gender Queer, (the author) Maia Kobabe has crafted an intensely cathartic autobiography about eir (a non-binary pronoun) path to identifying as non-binary and asexual, and coming out to eir family and society. By addressing questions about gender identity – what it means and how to think about it – the story doubles as a much needed, useful and touching guide.”
All right then.
Inside the 240 pages is a narrative that for many is likely minimally uncomfortable, even disturbing. It is verbally and animatedly raw with unabridged content including plenty of sexual slang and comic book style drawings to go with it.
If you’re curious, just ask the handful of moms who paraded to the live open public microphone to spew select passages and isolated words from the book aided by helpers who paraded around with self-made visual aid posters. Unabridged on YouTube coverage, a bleeped radio rebroadcast of the highlights came out sounding more like Morse Code.
Their simple plan was clear: Horrify the public with the content. Embarrass the administration and the elected body for support of this “smut” available in an educational setting. Shock them into taking the book and anything like it from the high school library shelf. And boo the living daylights over anybody, members of the public or officials on the stage, who took a different view.
Let’s check the logic.
You’re afraid that your gender confident “normal” kids are exposed to this material either by bumping into the book in the library or passing it around the school lunch room. So, in order to protect them, you repeat, loudly and with rapid fire, excerpted sexual terms and plain old-fashioned profanity.
What are the chances that your kids missed that?
While anyone who earnestly reads the book does so privately and with context, these deep-thinking moms screamed it all out and they and other supporters doubled down with other forms of anger mismanagement. Such a teachable moment for the adolescents.
Never mind that same tact in other school districts in the country has resulted in public obscenity arrests for the on-mic speakers. Bless the School Committee for its bend-over-backwards patience and fierce protection of the First Amendment.
Gender issues, as uncomfortable as they may be, are not going away. The book targets the small number of kids that question their own identity with explicit thought and visual content. It doesn’t tiptoe around. Neither does this other fairly popular platform your offspring have easy access to. Perhaps you’ve heard of it.
It’s called the internet.
Calm parenting and respectful citizen input would be a better approach to working out some potential increased school system discretion over the availability of this kind of provocative and deemed “educational” material.
The very last lines of “Gender Queer” written by the author ought to give pause to the adults in the room.
“A note to my parents: Though I have struggled with being your daughter, I am so, so glad that I am your child.”
Hardly a pornographic sentiment.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
(1) comment
Because it's all for show. This is about the organizations that these people work for giving the instructions to stoke the outrage. This issue just happened to pop up in multiple towns across the country at the same time? This book was released 2 1/2 years ago but it's all of a sudden, it's an issue? It's not a coincidence, it's another situation where people create a new boogeyman. First it was Black Lives Matter, then it was (and still is) Critical Race Theory and now it's a graphic novel on a shelf in a library. The pearls aren't going to clutch themselves.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.