On occasion I’ll use this space to advocate for no-brainer initiatives that support communities, such as public art or picking up litter, and my mind lately has been focused on splash pads.
These amenities started popping up years ago as safer alternatives to swimming pools, an especially important trend given the scarcity of lifeguards, and they’ve continued to retain their popularity. There’s this crazy big one at Davis Farmland in Sterling, Mass., complete with a giant bubble machine.
I’ve often driven past Payne Park in Pawtucket since its splash pad was installed in 2019, and it’s made my heart happy to see so many families enjoying it during the hot summer months, laughing and splashing amid a sea of surrounding hot asphalt. I’ve visited there and Woonsocket’s splash pad with my own kids on multiple occasions, and they’re worth every penny for the fun they provide.
We hear a lot about climate inequity for people living in cities, where temperatures are higher than their surrounding suburban and rural areas, and splash pads feel like a great way to create greater fairness without investing a fortune in up-front construction or long-term maintenance costs.
When I first heard last month that the splash pad in Woonsocket had failed due to an unknown reason, I worried about what that would mean for the thousands of children who were getting out of school and looking forward to using it during the hot days of July. This was the replacement for the old “Social Ocean” swimming spot that had been deemed unsafe and eventually closed.
As of this writing, the Woonsocket facility was still not up and running, with a report last week by our reporter Bella Pelletiere that the parts needed to complete the repairs had arrived at customs.
I understand that supply chain issues have upended a lot of plans, and that things sometimes go very wrong and don’t have an easy answer, but I sometimes wonder if officials in all of our communities spent more time working for the people and less of it fighting among themselves and more of it moving heaven and earth to maintain quality of life for residents, whether we would experience community transformation unlike anything we’ve seen.
What if our leaders used the same energy they do in campaigning on the streets before an election or endlessly debating the merits of this ordinance or that charter provision on making sure our children have wonderful places to play?
I’m fairly confident that Woonsocket officials are doing their best at this point to get the splash pad back up and running, and I know fill-in sprinklers are running at the facility, but if there is another step to be taken, whether that means spending a bit more to get the part elsewhere or even driving to customs to pick something up, I hope they’ll do whatever it takes.
I’m reminded of a local elected leader who was found at random painting the back side of a building a couple of years back. No one would have seen them if not for a chance drive-by on a day when no one was around, and there were no photo ops or social media posts, just getting the job done for the people.
Ethan Shorey is editor of The Valley Breeze’s five newspapers and has been known to enjoy water parks and splash pads.
