I’m sure I don’t have to tell you that people are more disconnected than ever despite the greatest ease of communication we’ve seen at any time in human history.
The problem across the nation has grown worse as many local news outlets have gone the way of saddle shoes (those things aren’t coming back, right?), and people are left to fight over issues they know little about with neighbors they know even less about. A global pandemic and increased political polarization have increased the divide.
Those growing news deserts, as well as increasing misinformation and disinformation in what’s supposed to be an information age, are part of the reason I’ve committed to a career in local journalism that matters to our communities and their residents instead of searching out a more lucrative and cushy job as a public relations professional.
I assure you that a world where no one is around to search out the facts and deliver them to you as they cut through the PR version of events is not one you want to live in.
But I’m not here to depress you.
Part of helping to build stronger communities by telling their stories is bringing people together through shared experiences. It’s part of the reason we’re bringing our Christmas lights contest back this year (don’t forget to email us your entries, by the way). It’s part of the reason we’re again delivering our wonderful Christmas in the Valley section inside this week’s papers, full of stories about people who are doing delightful things this holiday season. It’s part of the reason our staff tries its best to practice what it preaches in supporting local merchants whenever possible.
Whether we’re running our annual spelling bee or yellow bag cleanup or simply delivering this weekly publication to you each cold winter Wednesday or Thursday morning, we always have the same goal: to make it easier for you to connect with your community and the people around you.
Because connections matter. They make us healthier, they make our communities more vibrant, and they help us know what’s happening around us to be able to make informed decisions and even avoid life-altering outcomes.
As our staff put together our Christmas in the Valley section, I learned so much about these communities we call home. I learned about a group of wonderful young adults in North Smithfield who are overcoming their challenges and making a living doing what they love. I learned about entrepreneurs in Pawtucket finding and using ingredients from their natural urban environment that I knew nothing about before I walked in.
These details, spelled out in the best ways we know how, represent community connections, and we’re always so happy to bring them to you.
The next weekend or two are full of wonderful holiday events and causes, many of which we’ve shared with you on these pages. During this season of love and light where there are more opportunities to be connected, I hope you’ll choose to be part of it all.
If I don’t get another chance to say it on these pages, merry Christmas and happy holidays to you and your family.
Ethan Shorey has been editor of The Valley Breeze Newspapers since 2017. He believes strongly that there is no better drink than eggnog.
