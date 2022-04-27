NARRAGANSETT – The Rhode Island Civic Learning Coalition is currently working on a research project in order to understand the state of civic learning in Rhode Island and invites students, teachers, and school administrators to complete a 15-minute survey to share their experiences with civics education in the state.
All perspectives are valuable and the survey is anonymous, with no responses being shared beyond the research team. According to the coalition, to further protect anonymity, all reports shared with the Rhode Island Department of Education and other public audiences will aggregate data down to the county, regional, or state level.
The student survey, which is open to current K-12 students and recent students 24 years old or younger, as well as the teacher and administrator survey, open to social studies, history, and civics teachers, school principals, and district administrators can be found at: www.ricivics.org/survey.
