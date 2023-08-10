Dear friends, I was raised as an evangelical. Both my parents were raised on farms with big farm families. We went to church at least once a week. I only remember good things and nice people at church. People who loved each other. People who would help anyone. I never heard bad feelings at church.

There was no talk of politics or hatred. There was only talk of trying to follow Jesus, trying to stay out of hell, and of love for one another. I still go to church, but not an evangelical church. I find comfort and community there. I see people who have few resources do great things to help others.

