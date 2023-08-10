Dear friends, I was raised as an evangelical. Both my parents were raised on farms with big farm families. We went to church at least once a week. I only remember good things and nice people at church. People who loved each other. People who would help anyone. I never heard bad feelings at church.
There was no talk of politics or hatred. There was only talk of trying to follow Jesus, trying to stay out of hell, and of love for one another. I still go to church, but not an evangelical church. I find comfort and community there. I see people who have few resources do great things to help others.
America’s Christian churches have a big problem. Attendance is falling fast. Especially evangelical attendance. Last week, I was dismayed to see many evangelicals on TV saying how much they hated and would not ever work with Democrats. They were at a convention to ensure whoever they elected had the same attitude.
What has happened to evangelicals? I see evangelical preachers on TV. Most I see preach hate and division, not love. They use your beautiful faith in their words and in Jesus to weaponize you against anything different. This raises more money for them. They always point out enemies. Division sells. America sees this and turns away. I hear many people now judging all Christians by the hate evangelicals sow.
The people I saw at the convention have a hate-filled preacher. Their preacher has turned them hateful.
Jesus wasn’t around for very long. His messages were very simple, for simple people like us. Jesus never preached hate. He taught love, understanding, empathy, and forgiveness.
If you ever hear a preacher trying to divide, they are not ministers of God. Unfortunately, it is very easy for bad people to use good people of faith. Beware of false prophets who lead you to hell.
