The following is something that is most needed now and should always be remembered.
The six most important words: I admit I made a mistake.
The five most important words: You did a good job.
The four most important words: What is your opinion?
The three most important words: If you please.
The two most important words: Thank you.
The one most important word: We
The least important word: I
We should say them, and mean them.
Jordan W. Horowitz
North Providence
