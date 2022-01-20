I am writing to let you know of a coming change to your weekly newspaper. This week’s issue will be my last writing for The Valley Breeze. Starting next week, I will be working at Rhode Island Monthly as an associate editor.
While I’m excited about the opportunities this new position will bring, I’m also sad to be leaving the northern Rhode Island and Blackstone, Mass., stomping ground where I’ve honed my reporter skills over the past three-and-a-half years. As many of you know, I grew up in Woonsocket, and my time at The Valley Breeze, first as a staff writer and then as a deputy editor, has given me the unique opportunity to report on a community I consider very much my own. I want to thank our readers, my coworkers at The Valley Breeze and especially all of you in the community for allowing me to be a part of your story over the past few years.
As I leave, I’d like to introduce you to Vivian Trutzl, who will be the new staff writer reporting on North Smithfield, Woonsocket and Blackstone. After watching her settle in over the past few days, I am confident I am leaving the news coverage for these three communities in good hands. Please reach out to her at vivian@valleybreeze.com with your story ideas and concerns, and give her the same warm welcome you offered me. Local news works best when there’s a community invested in its success, and in the Blackstone Valley, our community is thriving.
Lauren Clem
Valley Breeze Deputy Editor
Lauren, I thank you for your comprehensive coverage of the news generated in North Smithfield. You had the great ability to remain neutral in every aspect of your coverage and to provide, “just the facts.” We will miss your presence in our community, but it was just a matter of time. Wishing you the very best as you begin this new chapter at Rhode Island Monthly.
