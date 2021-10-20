Rhode Island is a popular place to visit in the summertime. It’s known for its beaches and city life. Tourists come in from many different backgrounds and when asked about their experience they say, “That place is home to potholes and rocky roads.”
Potholes in R.I. are developed at their highest during winter when ice forms on the roads causing the road material to weaken and crack resulting in a pothole forming. What if R.I. used different materials to help reduce the number of potholes being made in extreme weather? Because we all know that the Northeast deals with really low temperatures when it starts to get to to fall and winter. So why not fix it once and for all to prevent future problems? Rhode Island puts in the effort to create a comfortable space for drivers, are they doing it correctly?
Problems experienced from potholes increased drastically in the past few years, where for a while problems would decrease, then they would rise again once it gets colder.
How can we fix this problem? Well, let’s start with the materials we’re using to build our roads. Corrosion plays a big role in our roads worldwide. What causes potholes is the overnight/daytime freezing of water on the road causing cracks and material of roads to weaken. Leading up to holes that build up to create holes in the road. Also using salt instead of sand on the black ice that gets on the cement and roads as well. Rhode Island uses the most salt per mile lanes than other states. And it doesn’t seem like they are putting any action to stop doing so.
In the winter we can use asphalt on our roads and monthly maintain it to prevent it from cracking. Using asphalt is an affordable option rather than using concrete and it’s ductile. Due to its rubbery figure, it can prevent potholes. We should use asphalt in the winter and concrete in the summer. Concrete gives more protection and avoids corrosion more. It’s better to use in summer because it’s cheaper and the summer is much shorter than the winter. Asphalt involves an easier removal of snow and ice which is perfect for winter. And to afford it we can use the taxes or even fundraise it because many people in R.I. are aware of these rocky roads and want to help fix them.
If we use these materials and care for our environment the way listed, we can avoid potholes and rocky roads and accidents will reduce massively.
Ibukunoluwa Adelani
Pawtucket
