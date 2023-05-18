Last Wednesday I watched the Senate Education Committee hearing. First to testify were students who attend school here in Lincoln. They spoke in favor of bills to provide free lunches to elementary and secondary students attending public schools (Senate Bill 68) and free breakfasts and lunches to elementary and secondary students attending public schools (Senate Bill 71).

These students spoke of going hungry at school, struggling while their grades went down as they were distracted with hunger, and worrying about how their families were going to get by. Some worked full-time jobs to help their families pay for basic living expenses. They recalled sharing free meals with other students who did not qualify for free meals, but whose families did not have money to give them for lunch. The testimony was heart-wrenching, and the fact that we allow children to go through the school day hungry is unconscionable.

