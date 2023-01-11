As a new legislative term begins, and my time as chairwoman comes to an end, I am reflecting on the work that the Rhode Island Black and Latino Caucus accomplished during this time. Becoming the chairperson of the caucus has been an honor of a lifetime and I am proud of our work over the last two years. The caucus has been around for a long time and our name has changed, as well as its members. This past term, with 21 members, we had the largest class in the caucus’s history. Compromised of many seasoned legislators and newcomers alike, the caucus brought fresh perspectives to the issues that have been important and integral to the mission of the caucus since its inception.

As I reflect on my leadership with this group, I’m proud of the work that we did, coming together to put forth an agenda that reflected the needs of our communities, from education, to health care to human dignity bills, like providing driving privilege permit cards to our undocumented community. These bills have been in the Statehouse for many years, and because of the fresh perspectives from newcomers like Sen. Jonathon Acosta, and with the mentorship of seasoned legislators like Rep. Anastasia Williams, we were able to move these bills out of committee and onto the floor for votes.

