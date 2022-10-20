Anyone can run for office, but not everyone will succeed at being an effective official. Being an elected official carries with it important civic obligations and moral responsibilities. When someone flouts the unwritten rules of civic life, it is a mark against themself, and it reflects poorly on their colleagues, and the community they represent. When safeguards fail to hold them to account, it becomes the responsibility of the people to intervene and provide a check on their actions.
This brings us to the fresh allegations against School Committee member John Picozzi. On Sept. 20, the Town Council discussed a letter of concern sent to them by a local resident over one month prior to the meeting (their name had to be published to get the issue on the agenda, but since they wanted to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, we will refrain from using it). The victim alleged verbal abuse by Mr. Picozzi involving derogatory slurs and sexually oriented language, and in the vicinity of multiple witnesses, including a police officer. Before the officer had arrived at the scene, Mr. Picozzi had allegedly stated that the police would not act because he worked for the school and was “in charge.”
We have been concerned about Mr. Picozzi’s behavior in the past. In light of the new allegations, we as a committee, and as members of the community, are calling on Mr. Picozzi to resign from all positions within town government. He must be held accountable for his actions, but our elected officials have only given him a slap on the wrist. We will continue to fight for accountability for all of Lincoln’s elected officials, including Picozzi.
Lincoln Democratic Town Committee
Samantha Cole, chair
Cameron Deutsch, vice chair & state senate candidate
Bonnie Taylor, member & Town Council District 2 candidate
