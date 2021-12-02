On Oct. 21, my mom fell at home. She was already using a walker and the next month would prove to be a difficult one for all of my family.
She was taken to the Landmark, then to R.I., had surgery and then to Friendly’s for re-hab.
She is a strong woman and we hoped and prayed her recovery would go as smoothly as possible for a 92-year-old woman.
Things didn’t turn out as we would have chosen. She already had many issues in her health, and trips to and back to the same hospitals didn’t provide the result we hoped for.
The staff at each of these places were very good and we appreciated all that was done for mom.
Unfortunately, in the past couple of weeks more issues in her health caused her to be brought to the hospital once more. The other hospitals she had been to already were not accepting any patients, and so off to Milford Hospital we went. Mom was in ICU.
It would take many pages to address everything we all experienced while at Milford in the last two weeks, but I’ll just say that we are so grateful that her last days were spent in a loving care environment with staff that were compassionate and comforting.
I will not mention any names ... as I really hardly know but a few, and the praise goes out to “all” staff for their professionalism in dealing with situations like ours.
From staff we immediately bonded with before they even left the room, to staff singing “Silent Night” over my mom.
The “comfort care” they provided, that I never even realized was available was so very much appreciated. They brought in carts of coffee, pastry, chips, etc., and a cart with CDs of music to play and candles to light. This was daily, several times a day.
No doubt when they saw the parade of family coming down the hallway from ICU to 4th floor, surely, they must have known this would be no ordinary time.
We just want to give a huge THANK YOU to all of the staff, (at every hospital really) but for us who were going through the grieving process with them, we are beyond grateful that she spent her last days in Milford Hospital. You have no idea what it meant to us, and like I shared with the nurse, you now have the rest of us for life! Lol
We laughed, we for sure cried, but in the midst of all that, we are truly thankful.
God bless all of you and your families. You are truly angels among us.
Betty Azevedo and the family of Doris Landry
Pascoag
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.