When retired state employees look at their pensions, most everyone has a comment. Most people say “I ended up with a lesser monthly income than I had anticipated,” “I had to work more years than I planned and ended up with less money,” “Where is my COLA?” True, the pension system was changed at least twice in the last few years that affected state retirees. We can debate the reasons why it was changed and who got hit the hardest, but that is behind us. More than ever, it is important that the person in charge of the pension system be a seasoned financial professional who knows how to get the best return on the money and to keep it safe.

James Lathrop is a highly qualified financial manager. A graduate of Bryant University in accounting, he earned his CPA designation and eventually opened his own firm, which he later sold. He was the finance director of Hopkinton, Portsmouth and Westerly school departments as well as for the city of New London, Conn. His current role is finance director for the town of North Kingstown for which he was named the Providence Business News CFO of the Year in 2019. Currently he is a corporator of Centreville Bank and sits on the investment committee of the $23 million South Kingstown School Trust.

