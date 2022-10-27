When retired state employees look at their pensions, most everyone has a comment. Most people say “I ended up with a lesser monthly income than I had anticipated,” “I had to work more years than I planned and ended up with less money,” “Where is my COLA?” True, the pension system was changed at least twice in the last few years that affected state retirees. We can debate the reasons why it was changed and who got hit the hardest, but that is behind us. More than ever, it is important that the person in charge of the pension system be a seasoned financial professional who knows how to get the best return on the money and to keep it safe.
James Lathrop is a highly qualified financial manager. A graduate of Bryant University in accounting, he earned his CPA designation and eventually opened his own firm, which he later sold. He was the finance director of Hopkinton, Portsmouth and Westerly school departments as well as for the city of New London, Conn. His current role is finance director for the town of North Kingstown for which he was named the Providence Business News CFO of the Year in 2019. Currently he is a corporator of Centreville Bank and sits on the investment committee of the $23 million South Kingstown School Trust.
What are his promises to the taxpayers and the recipients of the state pension system?
In 2021 the state paid investment fees of $187,903,327 (1.8 percent of investments) This amount is one of the the highest in the nation. He promises to lower these fees, with a goal of fees being 1.25 percent by the end of his first term in office.
Retirees are no longer receiving their COLAs. This is particularly hard for employees, such as teachers who do not participate in social security. He promises to advocate phasing in of the COLAs in a more timely fashion so that retirees will resume receiving their full pension benefits.
Next month we are voting for a new state treasurer. We cannot afford to have someone running the pension system who will be “learning on the job.” We need to be sure that the person in the position can start the job of growing the investments from day one, and be sure the system is sustainable. Rhode Island’s largest public employees union, AFSCME, Council 94 endorsed James Lathrop for general treasurer. As is well known, unions endorse the Democratic candidates in all races. But this year, Council 94 knows that state retirees have a lot to lose if an unqualified person is handing the pension. Other unions need to take a second look and worry about its members, not about keeping a state office under the Democratic banner.
I urge you to visit Jim Lathrop’s website and get the full picture.
