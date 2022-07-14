Opinions aren’t facts. Some of each.
Mr. Tim Plante (in a letter to the editor) asserts that California, with the 44th lowest rate of gun ownership, leads the nation in gun violence. He provides no source for this statement.
Data is for 2020 U.S. gun violence from these sources.
(CDC.gov, World Population Review.com, Everytownresearch.org)
Facts on gun violence in California are as follows. 2020 gun related fatalities stood at 8.5 per 100k with a total of 3,449. This places the state’s ranking at 7th lowest in the country. This figure includes suicides, homicides, deaths related to police enforcement and accidental discharges. Non-fatal gun related injuries were 17.3 per 100k with a total of 6,843 for the year. So, roughly twice as many injuries than deaths. Injuries double the rate of fatalities in most states.
By way of comparison, Texas, with a population that is approximately 9 million less, had 715 more deaths than California, with a total of 4,164 gun related fatalities or 14.2 per 100k. Mississippi residents suffered 818 deaths with a gun related fatality rate of 22.81 per 100k. A comparison by state population (California with 40 million to Mississippi with 3 million) confirms that California is a much safer place to live.
Some conclusions:
Residents of R.I. are fortunate to live in a state with the 4th lowest gun related death rate. (Two states did not report data to the CDC.) Rhode Island is ranked 9th for states with the strictest gun control legislation. The state is rated as a B+ in the 2022 rankings of the WorldPopulationReview. Additionally, California is ranked #1 with a grade of A.
The 21 states that received a failing grade of F account for almost 39 percent of gun related fatalities, but only 30 percent of the U.S. population.
Mr. Plante’s assertion that legislation which tightens access to guns somehow enables criminals and disenfranchises good citizens remains unsubstantiated in his letter to the editor. I don’t believe this to be the case. There are roughly 400 million firearms owned by approximately 83 million Amercans. Gallup polls show that 32 percent of U.S. adults own a firearm. Only one in 50 firearms in the country is registered. The proposition that those diagnosed with a mental illness contribute to the root causes of gun violence is a red herring. Homicides perpetrated by the mentally ill amount to 3 to 5 percent.
Fact, suicide by gun amounts to 60 percent of gun deaths (ahead of criminality). Access to guns as a result of inadequate legislation is the leading indicator of gun related suicides.
Gun owners should be mindful that with more and easier access to firearms we will have more not less deaths. Constitutional Carry will inevitably make for situations where police enforcement becomes problematic at best.
400 million guns have made the U.S. the most dangerous industrialized nation.
How many more will it take?
David Applebaum
Albion
