I know I shouldn’t be surprised to read lies and defamatory distortions by the Republican Party aimed at maligning the character of a Democrat. They have no forward-thinking vision for our community, and they try to win elections by fear-mongering and misleading people.
It was jarring, nevertheless, to see the mistruths in the commentary by the unnamed members of the “Smithfield Republican Town Committee” published on these pages as if they have any merit whatsoever. They do not, and in fact their smears are demonstrably false.
They claim, for example, that a slice of Lincoln was added to District 22 to accommodate my “newly acquired home.” I have no newly acquired home. I live in the same place I always have, an historic, 1720 farm that sits on nearly 50 acres that, yes, straddles the boundary between Smithfield and Lincoln – and always has – like many properties in that area. This is just a fact. The allegation being made by the Republican Town Committee is a flat out lie. I live in Smithfield, I own no home in Lincoln, and I have no plans to move. To address additional baseless speculation: the portion of my property that is in Lincoln is wetlands, and not buildable.
As has been publicly explained – and was ignored by whomever wrote the Republican Town Committee’s commentary – as a lifelong resident of the area in question, I understand why the consultant placed that Lincoln neighborhood within Senate District 22. There are several shared interests, underscored by the fact that many of those houses are most easily accessed by traveling through Smithfield. Residents of those neighborhoods need senators attuned to their interests, such as ensuring the roads that access their homes are in good repair.
Furthermore, these proposed changes don’t benefit me – in fact they are to my detriment. They would make District 22 more Republican. I support them, however, because the change would be good for the neighborhood in question. They bring no additional costs to either town, and they keep communities of interest together.
I’m not going to go point by point to address each untruth in their commentary, but I will address two additional distortions of the facts. First, the maps were not rammed through with no discussion. The proposals resulted from dozens of hours of hearings and public discourse – and they still have not been finalized. The open, transparent and public legislative hearing process is ongoing.
Second – and this is on another matter, because I guess the Republicans decided if they were throwing mud at me they were going to let it all fly to see what sticks – I was the sponsor of the legislation to repeal the liquor license authorization they referenced. They criticized the law – but failed to mention that I sponsored the bill to repeal the very law they criticized.
I was proud to serve as co-chairman of the decennial Reapportionment Commission. It was the most transparent and diverse commission in our state’s history. We held 18 hearings, and heard public testimony from people across the state. A top goal was to keep communities of interest together, and that is exactly what has been proposed in District 22.
Unlike most of my colleagues, including every Republican legislator, I never met individually with the mapmaking consultant. Each and every one of my Republican colleagues sought to draw districts beneficial to themselves. Could the district that Republican Sen. Thomas Paolino currently represents be more beneficial to him personally? Maybe. He certainly seems to think so. But our goal was never to draw districts that benefit certain legislators. It was to draw districts that benefit the neighborhoods and communities of our state.
It would be nice if Republicans at all levels of elected office would stop thinking merely of their own political ambitions and start honestly representing the people we were elected to serve. That starts with telling the truth.
Stephen R. Archambault
Senator, District 22
