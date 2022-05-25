I have just learned that the 150-year-old local newspaper where I used to live has been sold to Gannett News, merged, with another “local” paper, and now carries nothing local at all – just fluff and national headlines.
This sad news renewed my gratitude for The Valley Breeze – a truly local newspaper. I applaud the recent expansion to Central Falls! I pick up five copies every week to distribute to neighbors, and always tell new residents about our excellent local paper.
Please continue to do the terrific job that you have been doing.
Jane Arnold
Pawtucket
