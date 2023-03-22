Thank you Bruce Daigle for your letter about Erika Sanzi’s column. I responded to her previous column with the same concerns you have – and gave my sources.
Further: Before COVID, we had not had a pandemic here for nearly a century. Our medical system was over-stressed already, with limited stockpiles of essential supplies so that private companies could increase profit. We had the frightening examples of SARS and ebola in other countries. Did we make mistakes? Of course! But we acted.
My daughter lives in Queens near a hospital. For the first three months of COVID, ambulances screamed up and down the street 24 hours a day, and she walked by a field hospital when she went out a 5 a.m. for a daily walk. Two of her colleagues died (professionals employed by NYS), and one has a relative buried in a mass grave because there were so many bodies.
Yes, it was a new type of vaccine. It had been in development for several years. I am grateful that I can see my daughter again and she doesn’t have to worry that I will die. On those masks: if they are useless, why have medical people been wearing them for years? Guidelines changed as we learned. I wear an N95 mask in crowded public places. It won’t kill me, and it might save someone else.
We could have, and can do, a better job, but I thank our national, state, and local governments for doing their best to keep up with changing guidelines and dealing with this frightening and unfamiliar situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.