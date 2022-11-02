I am reaching out to residents to inform them that they will be asked to decide on a bond question that will provide $100 million in construction and improvements to the University of Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay Campus. It will be Question 1 on the ballot, and I am urging Rhode Islanders to vote “yes.”

URI is a world leader in oceanography, ocean engineering, and other marine-related fields. The work and research happening at the Narragansett Bay Campus is cutting edge, but the facilities are not. Many of the buildings and labs date to the 1960s and have not been updated since that time. Without repairs and the construction of new facilities, the university – and our state – will be at a severe disadvantage when competing with other universities and agencies to attract talent and secure new projects and funding.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.