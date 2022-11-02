I am reaching out to residents to inform them that they will be asked to decide on a bond question that will provide $100 million in construction and improvements to the University of Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay Campus. It will be Question 1 on the ballot, and I am urging Rhode Islanders to vote “yes.”
URI is a world leader in oceanography, ocean engineering, and other marine-related fields. The work and research happening at the Narragansett Bay Campus is cutting edge, but the facilities are not. Many of the buildings and labs date to the 1960s and have not been updated since that time. Without repairs and the construction of new facilities, the university – and our state – will be at a severe disadvantage when competing with other universities and agencies to attract talent and secure new projects and funding.
So, why is this important to North Providence and parts of the state outside of Kingston and Narragansett? Because URI is a leader in research involving the Blue Economy, and the Bay Campus is home to many centers, state and federal agencies, nonprofits and non-governmental organizations, and private companies that rely on its facilities and work. The Blue Economy is the sustainable use of ocean and coastal resources for economic growth. It includes industries like offshore wind, renewable energy, marine trades, fisheries, tourism, defense, and it drives the creation of jobs for the future.
Today, the Blue Economy contributes more than $5 billion to Rhode Island’s economy. Projections are that in eight short years this figure will double to $10 billion. URI will be a key player in achieving this growth for the state.
An investment in URI already pays dividends. Studies show that for every dollar invested, the university returns more than six dollars to the Rhode Island economy. This is achieved by providing jobs; attracting revenue; creating new businesses; securing additional research funding; and encouraging partnerships with industry, government, small and large businesses, and nonprofits.
Jobs will also be an important outcome of passage of Question 1. The immediate source of new jobs will include construction and all the related trades and support industries. Long term, a new, modern Narragansett Bay Campus will help create sustainable, equitable career opportunities in science, technology, research, and the environment, just to name a few. And the creation of jobs and new businesses in the Blue Economy will encourage students to stay in Rhode Island after graduation.
URI is the flagship public research university in the state. It is also one of the largest employers, with nearly 3,800 staff and faculty. Rhode Islanders have a unique opportunity this November to make a major difference in our state university by voting “yes” on Question 1.
I encourage all North Providence residents and Rhode Islanders to join me in making an investment in our state university, in the state of Rhode Island, and in our collective futures by voting “yes” on Question 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.