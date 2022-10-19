I am truly surprised and disappointed at The Breeze for publishing the article about Councilor Schuette. I thought you held yourselves to higher standards than making news out of someone’s misfortunate mental health issues.

None of this would have become public knowledge if emergency services in this city were truly about public safety. Mental health related 911 calls should be treated confidentially and directed to mental health professionals to handle, as they are in more enlightened communities where calls of this nature are directed to social workers on staff.

