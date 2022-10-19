I am truly surprised and disappointed at The Breeze for publishing the article about Councilor Schuette. I thought you held yourselves to higher standards than making news out of someone’s misfortunate mental health issues.
None of this would have become public knowledge if emergency services in this city were truly about public safety. Mental health related 911 calls should be treated confidentially and directed to mental health professionals to handle, as they are in more enlightened communities where calls of this nature are directed to social workers on staff.
In Councilor Schuette’s case, the distress call was answered by a Pawtucket policeman and firefighters trained for physical crises instead of a social worker trained in mental health care and their actions terrified, rather than soothed an already frightened person — and any reaction to force should have been predictable.
Councilor Schuette’s is the only voice I have in City Hall. She has been impressive in standing up for the rights of the many against the powerful few who hold this city captive for their own interests. She has never wavered in asking uncomfortable questions and demanding answers and has therefore made powerful enemies who are exploiting this unfortunate episode, using it to embarrass her and strip her of the little power they allowed her in the first place. To have slapped her with two felonies for predictable reactions, (if even true), to a botched response to a mental health 911 call in which no one was hurt is shameful and, as far as I know, without precedent. Surely, it could not be politically motivated? Luckily, she will have her day in court.
Councilor Schuette has responded to the airing of her distress in public and the press stripping her of her limited power and calls for her resignation by proxy with dignity.
There is nothing wrong with Councilor Schuette that living better through chemistry won’t fix. She’s the one, along with councilors Da Rosa and Gregor, fighting to give playgrounds back to kids, to house the homeless and build affordable housing for families priced out of the corporate-fueled housing market that leaves families with children living in cars.
Unfortunately for the citizens of Pawtucket, chemicals won’t fix the creative and moral bankruptcy of her more “reputable” colleagues who have staunchly voted against such policies term after term in perpetuity.
Alexis Schuette has made a real difference to Pawtucket residents by breaking open the old boys’ locker room of city politics and voting independently. I know that she will continue to use her voice to champion the rights of all the people of Pawtucket and to stand up to crass self interest of the politically powerful until the end of her tenure and beyond. I am surely not the only one who is very grateful to her and proud to call her my councilor and my friend.
