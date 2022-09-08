Rhode Island needs a governor who focuses on improving the lives of all Rhode Islanders – not just special interests.
Nellie Gorbea has delivered for Rhode Islanders through the modernization for our election process so that all eligible votes count. She has increased cybersecurity measures and both online and automated voter registration to improve voter participation. Small businesses face less red tape and improved access to online resources needed to grow.
She is accomplished, respected, and has been successful at moving Rhode Island forward openly and transparently. Her priorities as governor are focused on housing, education, abortion rights, gun safety, climate change, and the economy.
From personal experience, Nellie is approachable, an active listener, and willing to collaborate with all stakeholders to develop sensible solutions. She’s not focused on one city, one town, or one mayoral academy. Her vision supports a constitutional right to education, addresses school funding issues, and provides expanded and affordable child care solutions.
Her experience as executive director of HousingWorks RI and goals for affordable housing provide realistic solutions to the issues plaguing R.I. Her solutions will reduce obstacles and improve the ability of Rhode Islanders who have struggled to secure housing.
At the state level, Nellie has led meaningful positions for years and her record, without exaggeration, is proof of her abilities. It is critical to the future of our state that we elect a leader to be bigger and bolder to move Rhode Island forward. Nellie has a record of accomplishment and will be the best leader to set Rhode Island on a path for a bright future as governor.
