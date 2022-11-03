I apologize to the residents of North Smithfield and the readers of The Valley Breeze for having to endure this ridiculous one man circus that you have been put through this election season. Through it all I have taken the high road and not once dignified Mike Clifford’s attacks with a response. In a letter to the editor last week, Mike Clifford says my “abysmal record speaks for itself.” However he never actually talks about my record and just makes more allegations. But it is exactly my record I am most proud of and will gladly run on.
In just the last two years I have overseen the construction of the bathrooms and concession stand at the school which I managed to get built with no out of pocket expense to the town. I helped negotiate a deal with the Fire Department to get another rescue on the road. I proudly supported the veterans tax credit. I worked with seniors to help them get more funding for activities. This council managed to keep taxes down after the pandemic. And as always I supported our students. During the last budget hearing after several hours of discussion members of the council were ready to approve it. A motion for approval was even made. I stopped them and insisted we can do better. So we went back to the beginning and managed to shave over $100,000 from the budget that was seconds away from approval.
There are seven other candidates running for Town Council this year and any one of them can make budget cuts, promise transparency, promise to keep taxes down, and be fiscally responsible. These are all important things which I have always done. But what I promise is something no other candidate is talking about and what Mike Clifford mocks me for and that is trying to create a better sense of community. He says I am acting like a “director at a summer camp” because I want to bring the town together. I think that comment says a lot more about him than it does about me.
I am the originator and still organize the annual fireworks. I was one of the people who came up with the idea of having North Smithfield Days, Kids Day in the Park and Dinner Under the Stars. We are in the process of organizing a massive barn fire this winter with hopes of making it an annual event. I gave out more citations over the past two years recognizing residents for their hard work and achievements than any council president ever has. This is good stuff. When members of the Special Olympics basketball team did the countdown to the fireworks this year, that was a special moment I will never forget. Mr. Clifford ridicules me because I support these community events. I encourage him to attend one of these events and see the joy it brings to people. Events like these instill a sense of community among our residents. Maybe if he attended just one event he would not look at everything through such a negative lens and begin to see the good in people and not spend so much time looking for the bad.
I will always fight to keep your taxes low, I have always been fiscally responsible and support the proper maintenance of the town’s infrastructure. I support our seniors and our students. But if you want someone that believes there is more to the job and values the little things in life as well, then I am your guy.
I find it difficult to read "I will always fight to keep taxes low" when I read about all the new spending at the beginning of the letter. Also it did cost taxpayers for the new concession in furnishing items inside the concession stand. I also have issue "I support the proper maintenance of the town’s infrastructure" and then reducing the roads recommended spending amount in the budget. Just remember that actions speak loader than words.
