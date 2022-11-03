I apologize to the residents of North Smithfield and the readers of The Valley Breeze for having to endure this ridiculous one man circus that you have been put through this election season. Through it all I have taken the high road and not once dignified Mike Clifford’s attacks with a response. In a letter to the editor last week, Mike Clifford says my “abysmal record speaks for itself.” However he never actually talks about my record and just makes more allegations. But it is exactly my record I am most proud of and will gladly run on.

In just the last two years I have overseen the construction of the bathrooms and concession stand at the school which I managed to get built with no out of pocket expense to the town. I helped negotiate a deal with the Fire Department to get another rescue on the road. I proudly supported the veterans tax credit. I worked with seniors to help them get more funding for activities. This council managed to keep taxes down after the pandemic. And as always I supported our students. During the last budget hearing after several hours of discussion members of the council were ready to approve it. A motion for approval was even made. I stopped them and insisted we can do better. So we went back to the beginning and managed to shave over $100,000 from the budget that was seconds away from approval.

Tom Devito
I find it difficult to read "I will always fight to keep taxes low" when I read about all the new spending at the beginning of the letter. Also it did cost taxpayers for the new concession in furnishing items inside the concession stand. I also have issue "I support the proper maintenance of the town’s infrastructure" and then reducing the roads recommended spending amount in the budget. Just remember that actions speak loader than words.

