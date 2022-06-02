The right to life: The safety of the unborn should be among our highest priority. If murder is wrong for one, it is wrong for all. The importance of giving all life the dignity due, regardless of circumstances.
Let all those who are thinking of abortion (murder your child) that's all who belong to God in the womb have the right to life. The taxes taken by our government for abortion, they are committing murder under law that includes all those signing the bills.
Pauline Benjamin
Attleboro, Mass.
