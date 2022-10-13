I want to express my support for council candidate, Garrett Mancieri, who works hard for our community and does his best to improve Woonsocket.
Former Councilman Mancieri truly loves his community as evidenced by the many community boards and committees that he serves on, from Autumnfest to the Woonsocket Education Department’s Facility and Building subcommittees.
We serve together on the Woonsocket Head Start Child Development Board, which Garrett chairs. He knows that investing in early education improves test scores and graduation rates. He knows the importance of increasing the availability of quality child care for working parents.
Through his work in real estate, Garrett has helped many families buy a home in Woonsocket and achieve the American dream, and has helped seniors downsize to live in apartments or condominiums. He has worked with many business owners to open or expand here in the city. As the former chair and executive director of the Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative, he has worked to revitalize the Main Street area.
I believe that Garrett Mancieri will be a diligent, honest, and hard working legislator. He will work cooperatively with members of the council and the city administration to address city issues. I urge you to vote for Garrett Mancieri for City Council.
