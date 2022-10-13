I want to express my support for council candidate, Garrett Mancieri, who works hard for our community and does his best to improve Woonsocket.

Former Councilman Mancieri truly loves his community as evidenced by the many community boards and committees that he serves on, from Autumnfest to the Woonsocket Education Department’s Facility and Building subcommittees.

