The North Smithfield 150th anniversary parade was indeed a huge success, a great many volunteers and participants are to be commended and deserve recognition.
However, one individual in particular needs to be singled out.
Richard Keene was and is the driving force behind the Heritage Association and it’s numerous activities. Seldom do you find a more enthusiastic energetic innovator, motivator and organizer.
North Smithfield is indeed fortunate to have retained Rich in his home town.
It is obvious his Army rank of general was based on merit.
Thank you for your service Rich and your continued dedication.
Lucien Benoit
North Smithfield
I could not agree with this LTE more. If the Town gave out an MVP award it would go to Richard Keene for all he does.
John A. Beauregard
President
North Smithfield Town Council
