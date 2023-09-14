As Mount Saint Charles Academy in Woonsocket celebrates its 100th year, it is as fitting a moment as ever to reflect on the profound legacy of an institution that has shaped countless lives, including my own. The school’s history is deeply intertwined with the fabric of Woonsocket, a testament to the visionaries who saw education as a beacon of hope for the many Canadian immigrants of the 19th century.
The foundation laid by Monsignor Charles Dauray, and with the invaluable support of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart, has blossomed into an academy that stands as a beacon of faith and excellence in education. The Brothers, with their unwavering commitment to the vows of chastity, poverty, and obedience, have instilled in the school a spirit of compassion, love, and dedication. Their own founder, Father André Coindre, envisioned a community that would uplift the downtrodden, and today, the Brothers continue to embody that spirit, reaching out to young minds and hearts throughout the world.
One of those young people was a poor kid from Woonsocket whose parents did everything in their power to ensure my sister and I were afforded the opportunity to attend this “city built on a hill.” (Matthew 5:14) Catholic education is a pearl of great price, and I will be forever thankful for their sacrifices.
While Mount Saint Charles is renowned for its prolific hockey legacy, this is but a chapter in its rich tapestry. Beyond the rink, the school has been a transformative force, molding students into compassionate, informed, and driven individuals. As I approach my own 20th year anniversary this year, I could not be more proud of the accomplishments of my classmates, with whom I will gather in a few short months. The school’s ethos, deeply rooted in Catholic values and the teachings of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart, has been a guiding force in all our lives.
As we celebrate this centennial milestone, let us remember that Mount Saint Charles Academy is more than just a school; it’s a community, a family, and a legacy. Here’s to the next 100 years of excellence, compassion, and Mount Pride.
