As Mount Saint Charles Academy in Woonsocket celebrates its 100th year, it is as fitting a moment as ever to reflect on the profound legacy of an institution that has shaped countless lives, including my own. The school’s history is deeply intertwined with the fabric of Woonsocket, a testament to the visionaries who saw education as a beacon of hope for the many Canadian immigrants of the 19th century.

The foundation laid by Monsignor Charles Dauray, and with the invaluable support of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart, has blossomed into an academy that stands as a beacon of faith and excellence in education. The Brothers, with their unwavering commitment to the vows of chastity, poverty, and obedience, have instilled in the school a spirit of compassion, love, and dedication. Their own founder, Father André Coindre, envisioned a community that would uplift the downtrodden, and today, the Brothers continue to embody that spirit, reaching out to young minds and hearts throughout the world.

