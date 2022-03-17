In reference to the recent articles on the WHA, I issue the following statement.
When the COVID-19 global pandemic hit, the WHA had to act quickly to ensure the life, health, and safety of its residents. Executive Director Moreau asked that I assist the procurement officer in getting quotes for a security service to supplement our security force. As security director, I never handled any procurement as it is not in my job description, nor was I ever trained on the procedures of procuring services.
Because of the emergency, I assisted procurement in getting quotes. I contacted security companies about the security services needed for the WHA. The procurement officer reviewed the quotes and approved the security company.
The Marcum report states a possible procurement fraud (bid rigging) referring to the quotes on the security services. Bid rigging is a serious allegation that requires collusion when soliciting bids. As I provided in my testimony to the investigator, I responded to the email from the security company instructing them to include their required method of payment as the WHA has its own policies on payment for services.
There’s no collusion or bid rigging. It was irresponsible to release the letter of “possible” allegations. I met with the investigator and answered questions on what occurred.
I do believe the actions taken by Chairman Houle was a rush to judgement to smear my name as a direct retaliation for my vocal displeasure with his performance at the WPD. Chairman Houle didn’t have the authority to release any information as that is the function of the Board of Commissioners. Additionally, Chairman Houle doesn’t have the authority to speak on behalf of the WHA as by policy that right is exclusively the executive director. Not one member of the board asked me to explain anything about any alleged violations. Instead, I was verbally placed on leave with only a reference to the Marcum report.
The Breeze newspaper irresponsibly printed the big rigging claim and didn’t include “possible” tarnishing my name and reputation without the investigation drawing a conclusion or contacting me.
In 2018 when Director Moreau was promoted to interim executive director, I was responsible for running the Security Department. I didn’t receive any additional pay for running the department. In 2019, when Director Moreau was hired as the executive director, I was promoted to the director of security.
In providing this report for public release prematurely, The Woonsocket Call reported my raise without detailing the reason. There is no mention of a promotion. Again, I was never contacted for comment.
The Marcum report is clearly flawed. Important to note that the Marcum report states, ”certain information came to our attention” whatever was provided didn’t include all the information otherwise this report would have been written differently.
I have worked at the WHA for the past 11 years as a Teamster union employee without any disciplinary action. I have served honorably and the reference to any participation in collusion or procurement fraud is absolutely false.
Roger Biron
Blackstone, Mass.
