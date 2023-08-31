It’s so important for the cities and towns in the Blackstone Valley that we send one of our own to Congress. We need someone who will work with us for the betterment of our communities. That person is Sandra Cano.

Sandra went through Pawtucket schools, so she understands the needs of students and teachers. She comes from a working class family and knows the struggles people face with the rising cost of living and inflation. She has served on the Pawtucket School Committee, City Council, and state senator, so she knows how local and state government works and how to best solve the problems we all face.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.