It’s so important for the cities and towns in the Blackstone Valley that we send one of our own to Congress. We need someone who will work with us for the betterment of our communities. That person is Sandra Cano.
Sandra went through Pawtucket schools, so she understands the needs of students and teachers. She comes from a working class family and knows the struggles people face with the rising cost of living and inflation. She has served on the Pawtucket School Committee, City Council, and state senator, so she knows how local and state government works and how to best solve the problems we all face.
Sandra has the endorsement of more than 65 local leaders from every level of government across the district – school committee members, city and town councilors, and general assembly members who know her and know that she is someone who builds bridges and works to find solutions to help people. We know Sandra. She shows up. She is familiar with our neighborhoods and communities. And she’s been there for us when we need her. We know that she will continue to be a voice for our cities and towns once she’s elected to Congress.
Our communities will benefit greatly by having someone from the Blackstone Valley representing us. Sandra has the education and lived experience and truly understands the issues our cities and towns are facing. She will do more than work for us once she’s in Congress – she will fight for us – because she is one of us!
Join us in having the Blackstone Valley’s voices heard by voting for Sandra Cano in the Democratic Primary special election through early voting at City/Town Hall or at the polls on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
