We worked hard to pass the Reproductive Privacy Act, but just last year lawmakers considered a resolution that would have taken away access to care as early as six weeks, a time when most people don’t even know they are pregnant. This is on top of the fact that we have long-standing policies in place that deny health coverage for abortion for state employees and people who use Medicaid.
This is more political game playing on the backs of people already harmed by our systems. As we have seen in Texas and Mississippi where abortion bans are being challenged, it is people of color, low-income people and young people harmed most by these kinds of policies. We cannot stand by and let this continue to happen. We need to make it clear that in our state we protect our rights and ensure access to safe abortion care. We don’t put up more barriers. And we do not rollback hard won rights. It is time to pass the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act, a bill that gets rid of harmful bans on health coverage for abortion to make sure people can afford care regardless of the type of insurance they use to get their care.
It is not our place to judge someone who needs an abortion or to try to make it more difficult to get care. Rhode Islanders want to see us protect personal decisions and access to safe, medical care, not put up more barriers. Join me in urging our General Assembly to pass the EACA this year.
Tammy Brown
Cranston
