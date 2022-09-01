Before I retired, I and my PhD colleagues taught college finance students various skills including those for bank asset and liability management. Our students were also made aware of people skills needed to relate to banking customers. Nowadays I sometimes wonder if bank middle and senior managers have forgotten the need for such “soft” skills.
Last week I went to the Bank of America branch near Four Corners and during an extensive wait was stuck in a line of customers. Bank transactions usually take only a few minutes, but that day the lead customer occupied the sole teller (nowadays called a “relationship banker”) for about 15-20 minutes. Three of us stood in line with silent but growing frustration. Later a fourth customer joined us.
Fairly or unfairly, this bank has a reputation of skimping on teller services for the sake of profits. The actual tellers I’ve met here and elsewhere are very welcoming and service my needs quite efficiently. The problem is such employees are few in number. It seems their bosses (branch managers and probably senior corporate officers) are insensitive to the frustrations caused by such queues. Of course it matters for profitability to keep employee costs modest by having just one teller, but I suggest flexibility. If a teller is excessively occupied by a customer, the manager should temporarily provide a second teller to reduce the queue time. In a pinch the manager himself or herself should serve at the window.
In Rhode Island and nationwide, our credit unions and small local savings banks generally have better reputations than big banks for customer service quality. I suggest Bank of America improve its own.
Thank you for letting everyone know that your a Phd. A suggestion from a layman, change banks.
