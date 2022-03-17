Addressing Ricardo Pitts-Wiley’s opinion article (Valley Breeze, Feb. 24), my economic history Ph.D. studies familiarized me with our nation’s debates about isolationism versus interventionism. I can sympathize with both sides. At times it is best to “avoid entanglements in foreign affairs” as George Washington warned. But these days it is more important to stay involved.
The U.S. Army has suffered its share of disappointments. The Vietnam War was lost by 1975, the second Iraq War in 2003 lead to the brutal Islamist militant jihadist group ISIS, and the Afghanistan War was lost in 2021. These are but three examples. However, America has also been a successful liberating force. Four examples include our Civil War 1861-65 with subsequent Reconstruction 1865-77, World War II 1941-45, the first Iraqi War in 1991, and the Cold War which ended in 1991. And for better or worse, our post-1945 dominance has led some historians to label the last 75-plus years as a Pax Americana when no major world wars have erupted.
The Isolationism argument is most effective in keeping America out of distant affairs. But its justification loses force when considering taking America out where it already exists. In 1877 liberation was thwarted as the U.S. Army prematurely ended Reconstruction. This resulted in about one hundred years of “Jim Crow” existence for African Americans in the South. More recently Trump’s 2018 near-threats to pull America out of NATO would have endangered much of Eastern Europe to Russian autocratic hegemony.
The world has become too inter-connected for America to choose isolation. The current Russian invasion of Ukraine risks ending Pax Americana and thus requires America’s commitment to NATO. The risk of world-wide conflagration with China, the other major autocratic regime, also necessitates our continuing global intervention in the Far East.
Dr. Ed Bubnys
Cumberland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.