Daniel Riendeau’s letter (Valley Breeze, Dec. 30 issue) is yet more proof of some peoples’ disregard for the science that emphasizes the safety of vulnerable people in our communities.
I think the claim that “95 percent of our state is fully vaccinated” is too high; right now it’s about 75 percent and that excludes children. No matter the percentage, the virus still manages to breach protection provided by the existing vaccines. Also, this sneaky virus can be carried and transmitted by people who themselves do not have any symptoms.
It is hard to accept that there is no one magic solution for 100 percent protection from the virus. This makes all sorts of conspiracy theories very popular and turns community members against each other. Many of us believe only socially irresponsible people accuse medical authorities and political leaders who require mask-wearing mandates as being “tyrants and bullies.” It would be great if people wore masks in response to strong encouragement. Sadly, we witness so many maskless people disregarding clearly posted signs while walking around even in crowded buildings. Our governor is left with no other choice except making mask-wearing mandatory. This requirement was implemented based on science not politics. Do we as a society think that all vaccines were invented just to control people? After Jonas Salk’s discovery in the 1950s do some people still have an issue getting the polio vaccine? What about other vaccinations long accepted for our young children’s’ health?
Remember, if I wear a mask, I protect you from my virus; if you wear a mask you protect me from your virus. By enjoying our maskless freedom we risk infections for others. What if the COVID-19 virus has lingering health consequences for people who get infected by those who refuse to wear a mask? Is it such a big sacrifice to cover your nose and mouth even if you protect only a minority of vulnerable people?
For our society’s sake, please do good to others by wearing masks in public and getting fully vaccinated!
Dalia Bubnys
Cumberland
