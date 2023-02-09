During the 36th session of the United States Congress, prior to the outbreak of the Civil War, Sen. Daniel Clark of New Hampshire delivered an anti-slavery speech on the Senate floor. Sen. Albert Brown of Mississippi reportedly responded by inviting Clark to come to Mississippi and deliver the same speech, promising to see him hanged from the highest tree in the state if he did so. Clark, in turn, invited Brown to come to New Hampshire, where the speech would be received with respect, vowing that Brown would receive a respectful hearing in every township across the Granite State.
The debate between Senators Clark and Brown highlights the narrow-mindedness and intimidating strategies employed by the South leading up to the Civil War. Sen. Brown’s remarks demonstrate that the Southern cause was based on intimidation, a method that segregationists later employed to restrict free speech without the backing of any legal mechanism, relying solely on coercion. In a bizarre turn of events in the current highly polarized climate, the Southern perspective on free speech has re-emerged on a national scale through cancel culture and so-called “gaslighting,” two intimidating and controlling tactics that seek to hinder civil discourse, the cornerstone of America’s founding.
We can imitate a prosperous history that prioritizes fundamental constitutional principles and promotes clear and courteous communication without descending into aggressive rhetoric, “gaslighting,” or excessive partisanship. The Founding Fathers engaged in lively but respectful discussions and negotiations as they established the basis of our Constitutional system, influenced by classical ideals and designed to safeguard the marginalized. A key outcome of these discussions was the right to free speech, essential to preserving democratic government and the rights inherent in all human beings. Suppressing speech through either legal means or intimidation hinders intellectual debates and discussions essential in safeguarding and defending our inherent rights. This stifles the growth of knowledge and truth-seeking, ultimately undermining the foundations of individual rights.
By using tactics of intimidation, as practiced by Southern pro-slavery segregationists and today’s proponents of cancel culture and “gaslighting,” these individuals are challenging not only the legality of the First Amendment’s right to free speech but the underlying philosophy that underpins it. To break free from the political division that fails to serve the American people, we must embrace Sen. Clark’s proposal to Sen. Brown and engage in free and open discourse with the trolls while civilly resisting and disputing as civilly as possible cancel culture and “gaslighting.” By doing so, we can strive to build and inhabit a peaceful society that allows us to reach our full potential. Nothing is at stake but the principles of the American founding and the principles of Western civilization itself.
(1) comment
Mr Carey,
You appear through writings to be refreshingly reasonable, and quite intelligent. More than one commenter here has praised the thoughtfulness and eloquence of your writing. Indeed, when you first appeared, I read with pleasant surprise your narratives, but unfortunately by the end of the first letter began to lose interest. Though I obviously have continued reading, please allow me to illustrate why you are continuing to lose my interest.
Halfway through your very first writing I thought "this person is either a newly-elected politician, or is about to embark on a political career". While you certainly do orate gracefully, invoking warm memories of the "good old Ronald Reagan days"...other than calling for civility in discourse, in layman terms sir, you speak like just another politician...or aspiring to be.
Without jumping to any conclusions here, I interpret The Lincoln Republican Town Committee to be a political organization, and you having been recently elected the chair position an indication that you have political aspirations?
You may recall in our first interaction my mentioning to the effect of, sometimes it's hard to understand a persons position when they go on and on testing the limits of their vocabulary?
Being fairly confident that I am one of the trolls you mention, perhaps you sir are beginning to note my commenting style is adapting to one more civil and articulate in issue without getting personal, per your recommendation.
If I my suggest, please just get to the point in the future ok?
Oh, and if RKL is indeed your also-newly elected Lincoln Republican Town Committee colleague, welcome to your new position.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.