During the 36th session of the United States Congress, prior to the outbreak of the Civil War, Sen. Daniel Clark of New Hampshire delivered an anti-slavery speech on the Senate floor. Sen. Albert Brown of Mississippi reportedly responded by inviting Clark to come to Mississippi and deliver the same speech, promising to see him hanged from the highest tree in the state if he did so. Clark, in turn, invited Brown to come to New Hampshire, where the speech would be received with respect, vowing that Brown would receive a respectful hearing in every township across the Granite State.

The debate between Senators Clark and Brown highlights the narrow-mindedness and intimidating strategies employed by the South leading up to the Civil War. Sen. Brown’s remarks demonstrate that the Southern cause was based on intimidation, a method that segregationists later employed to restrict free speech without the backing of any legal mechanism, relying solely on coercion. In a bizarre turn of events in the current highly polarized climate, the Southern perspective on free speech has re-emerged on a national scale through cancel culture and so-called “gaslighting,” two intimidating and controlling tactics that seek to hinder civil discourse, the cornerstone of America’s founding.

Tags

(1) comment

Automaton Hunter
Automaton Hunter

Mr Carey,

You appear through writings to be refreshingly reasonable, and quite intelligent. More than one commenter here has praised the thoughtfulness and eloquence of your writing. Indeed, when you first appeared, I read with pleasant surprise your narratives, but unfortunately by the end of the first letter began to lose interest. Though I obviously have continued reading, please allow me to illustrate why you are continuing to lose my interest.

Halfway through your very first writing I thought "this person is either a newly-elected politician, or is about to embark on a political career". While you certainly do orate gracefully, invoking warm memories of the "good old Ronald Reagan days"...other than calling for civility in discourse, in layman terms sir, you speak like just another politician...or aspiring to be.

Without jumping to any conclusions here, I interpret The Lincoln Republican Town Committee to be a political organization, and you having been recently elected the chair position an indication that you have political aspirations?

You may recall in our first interaction my mentioning to the effect of, sometimes it's hard to understand a persons position when they go on and on testing the limits of their vocabulary?

Being fairly confident that I am one of the trolls you mention, perhaps you sir are beginning to note my commenting style is adapting to one more civil and articulate in issue without getting personal, per your recommendation.

If I my suggest, please just get to the point in the future ok?

Oh, and if RKL is indeed your also-newly elected Lincoln Republican Town Committee colleague, welcome to your new position.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.