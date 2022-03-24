Perhaps you all heard months ago that some of our state’s taxpayers suffered from an unemployment compensation scam involving correspondence from the R.I. Department of Labor and Training in Cranston. Briefly, the cyber-thief “bad guy” uses employed taxpayer information to file for unemployment compensation. The taxpayer “good guy” gets a letter showing the compensation amount. If the “good guy” doesn’t immediately file a crime report with the police, the “bad guy” soon gets the money and the “good guy” later gets stuck paying the R.I. state income tax due to the erroneous 1099-G form. For a large compensation exceeding $10,200 even the IRS would require income taxes.
In February several of my tax return preparation clients were victimized because of such faulty information. Thanks to the RIDLT each eventually got the corrected 1099-G form, showing true unemployment compensation as zero, just in time for the IRS filing deadline May 17.
So I thought the scam had been stopped. Wrong! Last week one of my clients told me the scam is still ongoing!
A few days ago three of her fully-employed friends each got a letter from the RIDLT indicating how much unemployment compensation they will receive soon. But it’s the same scam.
Apparently, our governmental authorities have not yet caught the perpetrators. Are our elected officials even trying? After all, these letters originate in Rhode Island where the criminals may be living.
All honest taxpayers and potential future victims would be very happy if these cyber-thieves were caught and punished.
Ed Bubnys
Cumberland
