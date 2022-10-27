Michael Iannotti is my first choice for a Smithfield Town Council seat this election. With the departure of two incumbent council members, now is the perfect time for new leadership and fresh ideas.
My many years of service on the Town Council have taught me how important it is to have a diversity of experience, skills, and viewpoints available when complex issues with far reaching consequences are before the council. This requires a council that is balanced politically with both Democratic and Republican representation. As a Republican, Michael Iannotti will help provide the balance that we need.
Michael Iannotti’s experience as an assistant U.S. attorney and asset forfeiture coordinator for the U.S. Justice Department has provided him with the unique skills necessary to address the many challenging issues facing our town in the coming two years. His service during the last eight years on several town boards and commissions, including the Financial Review Commission, the Charter Review Commission, and the Capital Committee, is indicative of his continuing commitment to public service and the betterment of our community.
Michael Iannotti has demonstrated his ability to work effectively with people with many different perspectives and opinions. He wrote the charter changes to create the Budget and Financial Board improving our budget process. He assisted in the creation of the Capital Committee allowing the long-term financial planning. He helped save the Land Trust by testifying against a General Assembly Bill calling for its abolition. He has spoken at a number of town meetings in a knowledgeable, intelligent, and respectful manner.
Michael Iannotti has the character, experience, and knowledge to be an effective leader for the town of Smithfield.
