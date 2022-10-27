Michael Iannotti is my first choice for a Smithfield Town Council seat this election. With the departure of two incumbent council members, now is the perfect time for new leadership and fresh ideas.

My many years of service on the Town Council have taught me how important it is to have a diversity of experience, skills, and viewpoints available when complex issues with far reaching consequences are before the council. This requires a council that is balanced politically with both Democratic and Republican representation. As a Republican, Michael Iannotti will help provide the balance that we need.

