I want to personally thank Town Manager Randy Rossi, and the Town Council members for approving the animal ordinance back to no more than three dogs and cats. As I stated at the meeting, I have been adopting rescue dogs from down south for over 30 years, all sizes and breeds, the ones no-one wanted for some reason. Would I love to rescue them all? Absolutely, and for many years I did have three at a time, I knew more than that was not a wise thing to do. The expense alone, shots, food, daily medications, unexpected veterinary visits and surgeries, and what’s important to me is the attention and love they all deserve.

To Dennis Tabella from Defenders of Animals, thank you for coming and always supporting us and the many years you have helped thousands of dogs and cats from so much misery and gave them that second chance.

