I want to personally thank Town Manager Randy Rossi, and the Town Council members for approving the animal ordinance back to no more than three dogs and cats. As I stated at the meeting, I have been adopting rescue dogs from down south for over 30 years, all sizes and breeds, the ones no-one wanted for some reason. Would I love to rescue them all? Absolutely, and for many years I did have three at a time, I knew more than that was not a wise thing to do. The expense alone, shots, food, daily medications, unexpected veterinary visits and surgeries, and what’s important to me is the attention and love they all deserve.
To Dennis Tabella from Defenders of Animals, thank you for coming and always supporting us and the many years you have helped thousands of dogs and cats from so much misery and gave them that second chance.
My special thank you goes to Bob Salisbury, Animal Control officer. We do not see behind the scenes of all the hard work he does on a daily basis, the decisions he has to make, that most of us would not be able to do, and most of all the sadness of some of these situations he is called upon.
Councilor Rachel Toppi, I am not here to attack you, we are all allowed to have our own opinion. When you said “the ordinance was an example of an over-reaching government,” I have no idea what that meant, but what hurt me the worst, is when you said “there have ONLY been four cases of animal hoarding in more than two decades,” isn’t one enough, I hope you never have to see in person just one hoarding situation. It will truly break your heart.
