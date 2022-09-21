Cervone: Extolling the virtues of drug use, how ridiculous Sep 21, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In my 74 years on this planet, I thought that I had heard or read every ridiculous rhetorical stupidity possible but I stand corrected.The recent letter published in your newspaper extolling the virtues of participating in illegal drug use has truly exhibited how misguided many Americans are.Our children are being poisoned by the scum that distributes this poison and here is an idiot who is telling them that they will have a wonderful experience by turning their minds into a wasteland.The writer should take a look around and see what illegal drugs are doing to the nation but I imagine that he is in the same category as the predator in chief I am sure that he voted for.Asleep at the switch. Uhm...Yeah...No Sep 21, 2022 7:36am Another clueless, angry-at-the-world forgotten boomer proving he knows nothing beyond his small town mentality. You ever hear that old saying "it's better to have people think you are an idiot than to open your mouth and remove all doubt?", well it applies perfectly towards you.I do not like people who pretend there is some holy line between legal and illegal drugs, and I don't accept the endless stupid excuses from people who can't recognize that legal, licensed, good-old-American doctors overprescribing legal drugs destroy lives and kill people. There is no difference.So take your happy pills before driving OUI over to your favorite townie bar to get tanked and yell at the TV then drunk drive home Grampa. 