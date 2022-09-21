In my 74 years on this planet, I thought that I had heard or read every ridiculous rhetorical stupidity possible but I stand corrected.

The recent letter published in your newspaper extolling the virtues of participating in illegal drug use has truly exhibited how misguided many Americans are.

Uhm...Yeah...No
Another clueless, angry-at-the-world forgotten boomer proving he knows nothing beyond his small town mentality. You ever hear that old saying "it's better to have people think you are an idiot than to open your mouth and remove all doubt?", well it applies perfectly towards you.

I do not like people who pretend there is some holy line between legal and illegal drugs, and I don't accept the endless stupid excuses from people who can't recognize that legal, licensed, good-old-American doctors overprescribing legal drugs destroy lives and kill people. There is no difference.

So take your happy pills before driving OUI over to your favorite townie bar to get tanked and yell at the TV then drunk drive home Grampa. PS I tried to set up an intervention to address your bitterness and hate towards the world but couldn't find any of your family members who want you to live.

