In North Providence we are fortunate to have a police force that can be counted on to assist you whenever you are in need. They are highly trained and highly motivated. Whenever I pass by an officer I always try to acknowledge their presence with a wave and if possible say thank you.
The individuals running around condemning them and demanding that they be defunded naturally have the right to have their voices heard, but in many ways I personally believe we are living in a society that needs the police today more than ever.
Many of our nation’s elected officials who agree that our police forces should be defunded, and who surround themselves with as much security as they feel necessary, would be the first to criticize if they ever needed a law enforcement officer and they had to wait because the officer cadre was short-handed due to their lack of support and understanding of the nature of their job.
These are people who risk their lives for us and in many times we are anonymous to them. Would any of the people calling for them to be removed ever think of protecting you if they witnessed you being assaulted? The answer being no because helping you does nothing for their agenda of destroying everything that is sacred to most normal thinking Americans.
Remember that without a police force, the thin blue line, we would be at the mercy of those individuals who have little regard for others and who have very limited understanding of right and wrong.
As we have witnessed in many of the cities where the police have been defunded and attacked criminals have declared open season on law abiding citizens of all persuasions. The question to be asked being if you were to witness a crime being perpetrated against a fellow human being, and due to the fact that the police force has been downsized, no help is arriving in a timely manner, would you be willing to try to stop the perpetrators or walk away? Our law enforcement officers would not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.