Over the last six years, I have had the pleasure of working with Rep. Alex Marszalkowski. In 2016, we ran against each other for an open representative seat in Cumberland. After Alex won, he immediately reached out to me and we worked together on Real Jobs Rhode Island, a successful program that cultivated partnerships to help with changing workforce needs in trade and manufacturing fields.

After the election, I became executive director of the Rhode Island Manufacturers Association and I continue to serve in that role. RIMA represents 1,600 manufacturers across Rhode Island and we connect our members with vital resources. We are intrinsically tied to job development and growing businesses. This position requires working closely with various state and municipal leaders. During that time, Alex has impressed me by accepting more responsibility in the legislature. He pursues smart policies that strengthen our business climate and improve our economy.

