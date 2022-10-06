Over the last six years, I have had the pleasure of working with Rep. Alex Marszalkowski. In 2016, we ran against each other for an open representative seat in Cumberland. After Alex won, he immediately reached out to me and we worked together on Real Jobs Rhode Island, a successful program that cultivated partnerships to help with changing workforce needs in trade and manufacturing fields.
After the election, I became executive director of the Rhode Island Manufacturers Association and I continue to serve in that role. RIMA represents 1,600 manufacturers across Rhode Island and we connect our members with vital resources. We are intrinsically tied to job development and growing businesses. This position requires working closely with various state and municipal leaders. During that time, Alex has impressed me by accepting more responsibility in the legislature. He pursues smart policies that strengthen our business climate and improve our economy.
Examples of Alex and his colleagues’ work include: lowering the tax burden on small businesses by reducing the unemployment tax, permanently eliminating the car tax, adding $100 million to the unemployment fund that eliminated a potential cost impact to all businesses and providing $250 in child care tax credits for working families with children.
Manufacturers, and all businesses, can thrive when we have a predictable and stable tax environment. We truly appreciate that there have been no broad-based state tax increases in recent years, and in fact, some business taxes have been reduced.
In his day job, Alex is a resourceful and successful small businessman and farmer. At the Statehouse, he serves as vice chair of the hardest working committee, the House Finance Committee. You won’t find that information on any press release. Unlike many politicians, Alex is the rare public servant who does not seek headlines. He works without fanfare, diligently behind the scenes to create a better, stronger state. He embraces interaction with his constituents. One of the best attributes of an elected official is to have the ability to listen. Alex is one of those officials.
As a former opponent transformed into a supporter, I urge Cumberland residents to vote for my friend, Alex Marszalkowski for state representative.
