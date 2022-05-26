“Health Care for Children and Pregnant Women” was created in 1993 in RIGL 41-12.3 with the valiant purpose of providing comprehensive health coverage for our most vulnerable residents and improving access to health care for pregnant women and their children.
Proposed legislation would change that law to mandate state funding for abortions for those same women (H 7442 and S 2549). According to the Providence Journal on May 5 (“Analysts look at R.I. abortion policy costs”) the state of R.I. has performed a cost-benefit analysis and determined it is cheaper to pay for an abortion rather than having a mother carry the baby to full term. Our vulnerable residents would be better served by investments improving access to quality health care, employment, child care, and housing but instead our state leaders propose killing the unborn children of the poor as a solution to poverty.
Lisa Church
Smithfield
