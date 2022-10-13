On Jan. 22,1973, the Supreme Court voted 7-2, in favor of Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision that gave women the right to have an abortion. At the time, I was a junior at Mount St. Charles Academy in Woonsocket. I graduated in 1974 and went off to college. I knew a very small number of college friends that terminated unwanted pregnancies. I have lived the vast majority of my life as a woman that could feel secure in my ability to have reproductive freedom. I also know that had I chosen to have children, any daughter of mine would have that same choice.
Those choices were drastically changed by the Supreme Court in June of 2022 in a 6-3 decision and women’s rights have been set back, close to 50 years. I never would have imagined that a daughter, granddaughter or great granddaughter would have less choice than I did. This change has already negatively impacted women in many states and I fear that it could negatively impact women of R.I. too.
Brian Newberry has served as a representative in my district, prior to redistricting this year, since 2009. I have carefully watched his votes over the years and have disagreed with him on many issues. None however, is more dangerous to women than his votes against establishing abortion as state law in Rhode Island. Brian has voted twice on this issue, 6/19/19 and 3/7/19. In 2019, the 6/19 vote passed 45-29 and on 3/7 it passed 44-30. These votes, in my estimation are too close for comfort and many of the nay votes were also cast by Democratic representatives.
Northern Rhode Island women need a strong voice to protect their rights. Paul Jones is that person. We can ill afford to have more men determining health care and reproductive rights that women have enjoyed for close to 50 years. Sixty-seven percent of women disapproved of Roe v. Wade being overturned. I hope that you are one them. Again, I encourage you to vote for Paul Jones.
