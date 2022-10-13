On Jan. 22,1973, the Supreme Court voted 7-2, in favor of Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision that gave women the right to have an abortion. At the time, I was a junior at Mount St. Charles Academy in Woonsocket. I graduated in 1974 and went off to college. I knew a very small number of college friends that terminated unwanted pregnancies. I have lived the vast majority of my life as a woman that could feel secure in my ability to have reproductive freedom. I also know that had I chosen to have children, any daughter of mine would have that same choice.

Those choices were drastically changed by the Supreme Court in June of 2022 in a 6-3 decision and women’s rights have been set back, close to 50 years. I never would have imagined that a daughter, granddaughter or great granddaughter would have less choice than I did. This change has already negatively impacted women in many states and I fear that it could negatively impact women of R.I. too.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.