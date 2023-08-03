Residents of North Smithfield:

I spoke before the North Smithfield School Committee on July 18, 2022, to enter my objections to agenda item 10, approval of the RFP for the Canopy Parking Lot at the Athletic Complex. I also appeared before them on Aug. 29, 2022, to address my same concerns, which may be viewed on the NS School Committee YouTube feed.

BillE

Mary good luck in your fight. You are 100% correct but we have a group of people who feel they can do whatever they want. Also certain people like Mrs. Meo and Mr. St. Jean just go along with the flow without doing any research or investigation to consider the impact on public health. We all know who is pushing for this project and for what reason is a mystery. But what really gets me is I just read a Valley Breeze article titled "Water Supply Review Committee pushing community outreach". From the actions of a few I think theses people have zero concern for the water supply and only speak to the water concern when is garnishes votes but the actual actions are completely opposite.

