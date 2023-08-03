I spoke before the North Smithfield School Committee on July 18, 2022, to enter my objections to agenda item 10, approval of the RFP for the Canopy Parking Lot at the Athletic Complex. I also appeared before them on Aug. 29, 2022, to address my same concerns, which may be viewed on the NS School Committee YouTube feed.
At that meeting, 8/29, it was made clear that solar canopies, per our own Zoning Map and Ordinances, are not allowed at the schools, whether they be ground or rooftop mounted. The School Committee understood that any proposed change would necessitate approval by Zoning. The Superintendent was tasked to prepare bid specs for enlargement of the parking lot only, as people were well aware that it would not pass zoning. In an article published by The Valley Breeze on 10/20/22, it was reported that the School Committee would pursue alternative means for expanding the lot, other than as part of an agreement with Green Energy. To quote the Superintendent, “As much as I like the thought of solar and the canopy, I do have concerns about the longevity of it.” According to the article, Mr. St. Jean had inquired of another company and was given a quote of $140,000.00, which had included another 60 parking spaces and the clearing of trees. A potential 35 percent reimbursement from RIDE was also discussed.
Mrs. Meo concurred that additional parking space was all we need.
Fast-forward to 4/18/23. The agenda noted discussion regarding the contract for parking lot extension at the Joyce Athletic Complex. The minutes note that Mr. St Jean reached out to URI to discuss their canopied lots. This is not an apple to apples comparison, as many would have you believe. URI moved their canopied lots, so that water near their Fine Arts Complex would not be impacted.
And here we are again. Like the movie Ground Hog Day or if you prefer the game Wack a Mole, we are now searching for three separate bids, the canopy, re-grading and the provision for 60 more spaces.
Our most precious commodity, water, is under attack in North Smithfield. MST has proposed a new facility, which could negatively impact our water in the Slatersville area, and many in that area are highly engaged to fight MST’s appeal to DEM. Another individual in this town, that owns the dams in the reservoir, has diverted a waterway in Slatersville. It is not clear whether or not the necessary permits were obtained through DEM. In addition, a historic water wheel, long on display, has been removed from the property.
Lorraine Joubert, a professor in the URI department of Resources Science speaking before the NS Water Supply Review Board in May, urged official to be more proactive on water issues and protecting residents going forward.
I fear that certain town employees and elected officials seek to meet the demands of a few, rather than the town as a whole, and that is why we are back to square one on this issue. If we reject MST, we should be against solar canopies for the very same issue: WATER!
The area surrounding NSHS has long been used to farm by the Goodwin Family and is located near Todds Pond, Primrose Pond and the Audubon Fort Wildlife Refuge. Please note that Todds Pond is located within the Blackstone River-West River to Peters River Watershed and Primrose Pond is located within the Woonasquatucket River Watershed.
The United Nations and the EPA have declared August to be National Water Quality Month to bring awareness of the importance of water, to appreciate and protect our water resources, and to make the most of the relatively small amount of fresh water available, worldwide.
Mary good luck in your fight. You are 100% correct but we have a group of people who feel they can do whatever they want. Also certain people like Mrs. Meo and Mr. St. Jean just go along with the flow without doing any research or investigation to consider the impact on public health. We all know who is pushing for this project and for what reason is a mystery. But what really gets me is I just read a Valley Breeze article titled "Water Supply Review Committee pushing community outreach". From the actions of a few I think theses people have zero concern for the water supply and only speak to the water concern when is garnishes votes but the actual actions are completely opposite.
