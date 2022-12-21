The land that once housed our old North Providence public safety complex presents a brand new opportunity for public development. But instead of just selling off this plot of land to private developers, I believe we should be leveraging this opportunity to invest in ourselves and our community.
As reported in The Valley Breeze, recent proposals have been floated to use this land, located off of Mineral Spring Avenue, to build private developments such as a new hotel here in North Providence. I disagree.
With nearby hotels in Smithfield and Providence, a hotel on Mineral spring Ave will likely bring very little new business. Furthermore, the city will undoubtedly have to obtain additional properties on the block to take on such a significant project that might not have the benefits we want. Instead, this land can and should be used to build a vocational-technical High School and a local recreational center for North Providence students.
Having a vo-tech school and rec center in North Providence would drastically improve learning opportunities for our children while providing skills training for essential fields and good paying jobs, such as certified nursing assistants, plumbers, hairdressers, electricians, and automotive technicians. By investing in education, we can benefit the entire North Providence community and ensure our children have the ability to explore diverse career paths in exciting industries.
Recently, I had the opportunity to speak with many neighbors and residents of North Providence. One of the things I heard mentioned again and again was the need for increased educational opportunities and a public space for our community. The prevailing sentiment was that the town already owns this land and it should be used to benefit local residents.
At a time when North Providence has just received over $9.7 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act, we should be prioritizing one-time investments that will have a positive impact on the lives of North Providence residents for years to come. These investments, along with the possibility of still selling off smaller, street-front portions of the lot to new businesses, can provide additional educational opportunities for children and a space for family and community activities.
By keeping the public safety complex lot in public hands, we can provide for our children and make a truly public space. North Providence is a wonderful community with excellent people and a bright future. The question is, do we need unsightly storage units, an empty hotel, or the space to provide new and meaningful learning opportunities to our children?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.