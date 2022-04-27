Small businesses form the foundation of our communities. In my neighborhood of North Providence, I’ve had the opportunity to get to know and talk to dozens of small business owners, including doctors in private practices, family restaurateurs, hairdressers, and bakers. The overwhelming message I am hearing from these business owners is that doing business is tougher than ever, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to The Providence Journal, after just one year in the pandemic, 38.1 percent of Rhode Island’s small businesses had already closed down. When I talk to small business owners, they tell me state taxes are constantly eating into their revenues and that it’s becoming more difficult for them to afford to hire employees. What’s more, these business owners want to pay their employees a living wage, but because of the mounting pressures of state taxes on their businesses, they’re often unable to do so.
For decades the longtime incumbents up at the Statehouse have declared that small businesses are the backbone of our state. Still, they continue to give tax breaks to the largest corporations in our country, such as Amazon, Exxonmobil, and CVS. After all of these corporate giveaways, more and more of the state’s tax burden is being placed on our smallest mom and pop businesses, breaking the foundation of our communities and our state. Why should multinational corporations making record profits get so much corporate welfare, when the pizza shop down the street is struggling to make ends meet?
A recent example of the policy of corporate giveaways pursued by our state’s leaders is the proposed tax break to High Rock Development, the out-of-state corporation which owns the Superman Building in Downtown Providence. The $220 million plan to renovate the empty building would include $26 million in state funding, using up most of the state’s uncommitted Rebuild Rhode Island Tax Credits. Those millions could go toward supporting small business owners, instead of lining the pockets of the already wealthy. Amazon, which recently signed an agreement with the town of Johnson to pay lower taxes in return for one-time payments to certain school programs, is a perfect example of how our leaders are allowing big corporations to dictate government policy. At the same time, the new Amazon facility will further decimate the small businesses in the area by making them compete with the retail behemoth.
We need creative and nimble leadership to reverse these trends and support our small businesses. After talking with small business owners in North Providence, I wrote legislation that will fairly tax large corporations while also making it easier for small businesses to hire employees at a living wage. The Small Business Tax Elimination Act, which I hope to introduce next legislative session, will eliminate all state taxes for businesses making under $7 million in revenue each year, while also increasing property tax on all businesses with over $7 million in revenue. The revenue raised from the new property tax on the largest corporations will go toward subsidizing a living wage increase for small businesses while also relieving their own tax burden. Finally, this legislation will create an equal playing field for small businesses.
I envision a future for Rhode Island with many small, viable businesses all throughout our state, rather than a few larger corporations that can dictate our government’s policies by threatening to leave. To make this vision a reality, we need to end the corporate giveaways that our state’s longtime leaders have supported for decades, and instead rewrite tax policy to balance the system and support the many small business owners I know so well.
Lenny Cioe
North Providence
Registered nurse
Candidate State Senate District 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.