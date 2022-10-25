Before casting your vote to re-elect John Beauregard to the North Smithfield Town Council, please take a minute to review his record.
There have been many documented actions which demonstrate Mr. Beauregard’s propensity to violate, disregard or side step rules and regulations, and requirements of the Town Charter as well as state laws. While Mr. Beauregard served as Council President, Rhode Island’s Attorney General found the town council had violated the state’s Open Meetings Law. Beauregard dismissed the ruling, by stating it was just a “technical” violation of the law. Council President Beauregard, who has served four years on the Town Council, has failed to comply with Rhode Island’s campaign finance reporting laws 15 out of 30 times since 2016. Town Charter requirements, such as Article XVI, Sec. 8 “Financial interest prohibited,” have been ignored.
Mr. Beauregard’s close relationship with some developers is reason for great concern. Mr. Beauregard purchased a buildable lot of land from a local developer. Beauregard’s purchase allowed the developer to avoid having to comply with a costly town ordinance applicable to his subdivision. It was a good deal for the developer and a very sweet deal for Mr. Beauregard, but unfortunately it had an adverse financial impact on residents in the neighborhood.
Councilperson Beauregard and his teammate Administrator Zwolenski passed the Solar Array Ordinance, which allowed one developer’s project to bypass the traditional review and approval process. Mr. Beauregard stated at the time he was concerned the boards would make the “wrong” decision. The “windfall” of new revenue, he boasted of, ended up being an annual payment to the town of less than what one large box store at Dowling Village pays in taxes yearly. By sheer coincidence, Mr. Beauregard received five $1,000 campaign contributions from five contributors one year. He contended, at the time, he didn’t even know the contributors but most of those contributions were given by individuals with ties to a local developer and the solar industry.
Mr. Beauregard portrays himself as being fiscally responsible but his actions reflect just the opposite. In 2014 voters approved bonds for the renovations of Kendal Dean and the current police station. Mr. Beauregard’s very first move in 2016 was to disband the building committee whose members had begun the renovation project and created a new committee appointing his political allies. His new committee (the MBRTF) quickly abandoned the idea of renovating the station. Instead, they set to work promoting construction of a new grossly oversized “Taj Mahal” station, projected to be triple the cost of the original renovation project. Since 2016 the committee has not spent one penny on any substantial repairs to the current police station.
In seeking re-election, Mr. Beauregard cites the July fireworks, Kid’s Days in the Park, and a new Art Committee as examples of his “successes.” A Town Council President should be focusing on road repairs, keeping taxes down, being fiscally responsible, and ensuring proper maintenance of the town’s infrastructure; not acting like an activities’ director at a summer camp.
