Before casting your vote to re-elect John Beauregard to the North Smithfield Town Council, please take a minute to review his record.

There have been many documented actions which demonstrate Mr. Beauregard’s propensity to violate, disregard or side step rules and regulations, and requirements of the Town Charter as well as state laws. While Mr. Beauregard served as Council President, Rhode Island’s Attorney General found the town council had violated the state’s Open Meetings Law. Beauregard dismissed the ruling, by stating it was just a “technical” violation of the law. Council President Beauregard, who has served four years on the Town Council, has failed to comply with Rhode Island’s campaign finance reporting laws 15 out of 30 times since 2016. Town Charter requirements, such as Article XVI, Sec. 8 “Financial interest prohibited,” have been ignored.

